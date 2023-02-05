Nets Trading Irving To Mavs

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 12: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles as Caris LeVert #3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers defends during the first half of the Eastern Conference 2022 Play-In Tournament at Barclays Center on April 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Just a few days after Kyrie Irving demanded a trade from the Nets, Brooklyn has reportedly swung a deal to get rid of the unhappy point guard to the Mavericks. Sources confirmed to ESPN the deal is happening.

Dallas will reportedly send Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 1st round draft pick in 2029 and multiple 2nd round picks to the Nets, for the All-Star point guard.

Irving, who is 30, will be joining his 4th team in the last 7 years.

The 12-year NBA vet is currently averaging 27.1 points per game, 5.1 rebounds per game and 5.3 assists per contest.

The NBA’s trading deadline is this Thursday, February 9th at 3pm eastern.