New DORA Curfew Begins in Canton Thursday Night

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton’s expanded curfew covering the city’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas, or DORAs, goes into effect Thursday night.

The ordinance keeping most children under 18 out of those areas between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. was passed by City Council last month.

The exceptions are noted below.

Owner of the Gridiron Pizza and Sports Bar on Cleveland Avenue NW Jeff Hudson tells Channel 3 there always are lots of teens roaming around downtown.

He says most of them are not making trouble.

City leaders admit the few that did make problems led to the new curfew in both DORA areas.

The normal curfew for the city begins at 11 p.m. each night.

Canton has DORAs downtown and at the Hall of Fame Village… There are curfew exceptions.

Here’s more from a release from Canton police:

Canton Codified Ordinance 503.03 reads:

“No minor shall loiter, idle, wander, stroll or play, or be in or on any vehicle, in or upon any public place within the Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area within the City of Canton between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.; provided, however, that the provisions of this section shall not apply to the following:

a) To a minor accompanied by a parent, guardian, custodian or other adult person having custody or control of such minor;

b) To a minor who is on an emergency errand or specific business or activity directed or permitted by his parent, guardian or other adult person having the care and custody of the minor;

c) To a minor whose presence is connected with or required by some legitimate employment, trade, profession or occupation.”

Unaccompanied minors contacted in violation of this ordinance, and their parents or guardians, will be held accountable.