New Program for Ohio Keeps Forests Intact

ATHENS CO., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are oak and hickory trees in David Funk’s “back yard” in Athens County that could end up as flooring in your home, or be used for some other purpose.

But for his family’s 1800 acres of woodlands, they are enrolled in the Family Forest Carbon Credit Program for 20 years, which keeps the chain saws away and preserves forest land.

It’s a program that’s available across Ohio for properties of 30 acres or more.

Funk was the first to sign up in the state.

Forest “owners” are even paid to maintain the land.