NFL Free Agency Information

Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey answers question at a news conference at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, in Berea, Ohio. Browns interim coach Gregg Williams will be the first candidate interviewed for Cleveland's permanent position. Williams led Cleveland to a 5-3 record after Hue Jackson was fired on Oct. 29. Dorsey said Williams, the team's defensive coordinator for the past two seasons, will have his interview Tuesday. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Here’s everything you need to know about how and when teams can talk to, negotiate and sign free agents in the NFL this week.

March 11th – The legal tampering period begins, allowing teams to start talking potential contracts with players who are unrestricted free agents. However, while deals can be verbally agreed to, no contract can be signed for two days.

March 13th – This is when the new NFL year begins and free agents can officially sign contracts beginning at 4pm eastern.

Also on this date, teams that have agreed to trades can make the moves official through the league. So the deal that Browns GM- John Dorsey made with the Giants (Olivier Vernon for Kevin Zeitler) will officially be sent into the league office and if both players pass their team physicals, the trade then becomes official.