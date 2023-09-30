Nick Chubb Has Surgery

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns is carted off of the field after hurting his knee during the second quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

(official Browns release)

Statement from Cleveland Browns on Nick Chubb’s surgery:

Browns running back Nick Chubb underwent successful knee surgery yesterday to repair ligament damage sustained in the September 18th game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh. Team Head Physician James Voos, MD, performed the surgery at University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute. Yesterday’s surgery repaired damage to his medial capsule, meniscus, and medial collateral ligament. As expected, a second surgery will be scheduled to repair his anterior cruciate ligament in the coming months. Estimated recovery time from the surgeries indicate that Nick would be able to return to play at some point in the 2024 season.