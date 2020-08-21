No Luck In Lottery, Cavs Will Pick 5th Again

The NBA held the Draft Lottery on Thursday night and for the second straight year it was not kind to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Having a 14% chance to win the first overall pick and a 40% chance to end up in the Top 3, the Cavs slid down to the number #5 overall pick just like last year. The Minnesota Timberwolves won the 1st overall pick.
The NBA Draft will be held on Friday, October 16th, 2020.
Heres the official NBA Draft Lottery press release:
MINNESOTA WINS NBA DRAFT LOTTERY 2020 PRESENTED BY STATE FARM
– Order of Selection Set for NBA Draft 2020 Presented by State Farm –
NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 – The Minnesota Timberwolves tonight won NBA Draft Lottery 2020 presented by State Farm®, which was conducted at the NBA office in Secaucus, New Jersey. The Timberwolves will have the first overall pick in NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm, which is scheduled to be held on Friday, Oct. 16.
Below are the results from NBA Draft Lottery 2020 presented by State Farm:
1. Minnesota
2. Golden State
3. Charlotte
4. Chicago
5. Cleveland
6. Atlanta
7. Detroit
8. New York
9. Washington
10. Phoenix
11. San Antonio
12. Sacramento
13. New Orleans
14. Boston (from Memphis)
Below is the order for the remainder of the first round and the complete second round for NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm:
15. Orlando
16. Portland
17. Minnesota (from Brooklyn via Atlanta)
18. Dallas
19. Brooklyn (from Philadelphia via LA Clippers)
20. Miami
21. Philadelphia (from Oklahoma City via Orlando and Philadelphia)
22. Denver (from Houston)
23. Utah
24. Milwaukee (from Indiana)
25. Oklahoma City (from Denver)
26. Boston
27. New York (from LA Clippers)
28. Los Angeles Lakers
29. Toronto
30. Boston (from Milwaukee via Phoenix)
2020 SECOND ROUND DRAFT CHOICE ORDER
31. Dallas (from Golden State)
32. Charlotte (from Cleveland via LA Clippers and Orlando)
33. Minnesota
34. Philadelphia (from Atlanta)
35. Sacramento (from Detroit via Phoenix)
36. Philadelphia (from New York)
37. Washington (from Chicago)
38. New York (from Charlotte)
39. New Orleans (from Washington via Milwaukee)
40. Memphis (from Phoenix)
41. San Antonio
42. New Orleans
43. Sacramento
44. Chicago (from Memphis)
45. Orlando
46. Portland
47. Boston (from Brooklyn via Charlotte, Orlando and Philadelphia)
48. Golden State (from Dallas via Philadelphia)
49. Philadelphia
50. Atlanta (from Miami via Sacramento, Cleveland and Boston)
51. Golden State (from Utah via Dallas, Detroit and Cleveland)
52. Sacramento (from Houston)
53. Oklahoma City
54. Indiana
55. Brooklyn (from Denver)
56. Charlotte (from Boston)
57. LA Clippers
58. Philadelphia (from Los Angeles Lakers via Orlando)
59. Toronto
60. New Orleans (from Milwaukee)