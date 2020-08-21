      Weather Alert

No Luck In Lottery, Cavs Will Pick 5th Again

Kenny Roda
Aug 21, 2020 @ 11:49am

The NBA held the Draft Lottery on Thursday night and for the second straight year it was not kind to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Having a 14% chance to win the first overall pick and a 40% chance to end up in the Top 3, the Cavs slid down to the number #5 overall pick  just like last year. The Minnesota Timberwolves won the 1st overall pick.

The NBA Draft will be held on Friday, October 16th, 2020.

Heres the official NBA Draft Lottery press release:

MINNESOTA WINS NBA DRAFT LOTTERY 2020 PRESENTED BY STATE FARM
– Order of Selection Set for NBA Draft 2020 Presented by State Farm –

 

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 – The Minnesota Timberwolves tonight won NBA Draft Lottery 2020 presented by State Farm®, which was conducted at the NBA office in Secaucus, New Jersey.  The Timberwolves will have the first overall pick in NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm, which is scheduled to be held on Friday, Oct. 16.

   Below are the results from NBA Draft Lottery 2020 presented by State Farm:

1.         Minnesota

2.         Golden State

3.         Charlotte

4.         Chicago

5.         Cleveland

6.         Atlanta

7.         Detroit

8.         New York

9.         Washington

10.       Phoenix

11.       San Antonio

12.       Sacramento

13.       New Orleans

14.       Boston (from Memphis)

Below is the order for the remainder of the first round and the complete second round for NBA Draft 2020 presented by State Farm:

15.       Orlando

16.       Portland

17.       Minnesota (from Brooklyn via Atlanta)

18.       Dallas

19.       Brooklyn (from Philadelphia via LA Clippers)

20.       Miami

21.       Philadelphia (from Oklahoma City via Orlando and Philadelphia)

22.       Denver (from Houston)

23.       Utah

24.       Milwaukee (from Indiana)

25.       Oklahoma City (from Denver)

26.       Boston

27.       New York (from LA Clippers)

28.       Los Angeles Lakers

29.       Toronto

30.       Boston (from Milwaukee via Phoenix)

2020 SECOND ROUND DRAFT CHOICE ORDER

31.       Dallas (from Golden State)

32.       Charlotte (from Cleveland via LA Clippers and Orlando)

33.       Minnesota

34.       Philadelphia (from Atlanta)

35.       Sacramento (from Detroit via Phoenix)

36.       Philadelphia (from New York)

37.       Washington (from Chicago)

38.       New York (from Charlotte)

39.       New Orleans (from Washington via Milwaukee)

40.       Memphis (from Phoenix)

41.       San Antonio

42.       New Orleans

43.       Sacramento

44.       Chicago (from Memphis)

45.       Orlando

46.       Portland

47.       Boston (from Brooklyn via Charlotte, Orlando and Philadelphia)

48.       Golden State (from Dallas via Philadelphia)

49.       Philadelphia

50.       Atlanta (from Miami via Sacramento, Cleveland and Boston)

51.       Golden State (from Utah via Dallas, Detroit and Cleveland)

52.       Sacramento (from Houston)

53.       Oklahoma City

54.       Indiana

55.       Brooklyn (from Denver)

56.       Charlotte (from Boston)

57.       LA Clippers

58.       Philadelphia (from Los Angeles Lakers via Orlando)

59.       Toronto

60.       New Orleans (from Milwaukee)

