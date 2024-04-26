No Prison Time for Beloit-Area Man in Triple Fatal Accident

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 55-year-old man with a Beloit address was sentenced in Carroll County Common Pleas Court to probation and community service.

That, in a horrific crash that killed three people one year ago.

The state patrol investigation confirms that Douglas Mackey was driving a defective vehicle owned by the company that he had recently begun working for.

The vehicle went left of center on Route 542 near Dellroy.

He pleaded guilty earlier to misdemeanor vehicular homicide charges.

That head-on crash killed 18-year-old Tina Shetler, 16-year-old Kenneth Shetler, both from Hammondsville, and 60-year-old Randy Simmons of East Liverpool.

Father of the teens Delbert Shetler was injured in the crash.

Surviving family did not want additional punishment for Mackey.