Northwest Falls In State Title Game

By Kenny Roda
March 11, 2023 1:17PM EST
OHSAA Girls D-2 State Finals Northwest vs Cincinnati Purcell

Last year’s Division 3 OHSAA state champs and this year’s Miss Ohio Basketball were too much for Northwest to overcome in the Division 2 state title game at the University of Dayton as the Indians lost to Cincinnati Purcell 57-48.

Scoreboard at the OHSAA D-2 Girls State Championship Final Score.

Only the second sophomore to win Miss Ohio (McKinley’s Kirsten Bell the first), Dee Alexander led the lady Cavaliers to their second straight state title with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 3 steals. Ky’Aira.Miller added 17 points

Northwest’s Lily Bottomley Wins A Jump Ball In The OHSAA D-2 State Finals

Northwest had three girls score in double figures led by Lily Bottomley with 19 points. Ashley Cudnik and Ashlyn Stark each added 10 points. Bottomley also led the team in rebounding with 6 and dished out 4 assists.

Besides Alexander, the difference in the game was Purcell’s free throw shooting. The Cavaliers connect on 17 0f 20 shots from the charity stripe, while the Indians only attempted 4 free throws, making all 4.

The Northwest Indians girls basketball team receives the OHSAA D-2 State Runner Up Trophy.

Northwest’s greatest girls season in school history ends with a (27-3) record and a state runner up trophy for head coach Kevin Lower.

 

