Nothing Left After Duplex Fire in Plain, No Injuries

By Jim Michaels
May 22, 2023 8:40AM EDT
PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There were fortunately no injuries from a fire that destroyed a duplex in Plain Township on Saturday afternoon.

It happened on Millvale Avenue NE, just off Lesh Street.

The township fire department tells the Repository that a vehicle caught fire outside the building, spread to another vehicle, then to the structure.

None of the residents was home at the time of the fire.

A family cat was lost in the flames.

The families are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

