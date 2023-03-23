NTSB DC Testimony on EP: Lost Evidence, 2013 Spill Recommendations Lacking

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chair Jennifer Homendy speaks Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Washington, about the investigation into the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON, DC (News talk 1480 WHBC) – The NTSB, testifying in the Senate committee hearing on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, saying a number of recommendations following a 2013 spill of vinyl chloride are not being followed.

That includes access by first responders to a railroad app that would have told them that the five derailed tanker cars were carrying that hazardous chemical.

You’ll recall placards on the cars melted.

Homendy also told the Senate hearing that one of the inward-facing cameras inside the locomotive should have contained 12 hours worth of video.

Instead, the engine was used again and most of the video was lost.

Homendy says that kind of evidence is valuable in the investigation.