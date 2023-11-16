TUSKY TRAGEDY: NTSB Has ‘Black Boxes’ to Work With in Investigation

FILE – National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chair Jennifer Homendy speaks Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Washington, about the investigation into the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

ETNA TWP., LICKING CO., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Nine investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are in Licking County near Columbus.

They are part of the investigation of the deadly crash Tuesday that killed three Tusky Valley High School students, a teacher there and two parents.

They spent Wednesday looking over the accident scene, the five vehicles involved and more.

They confirmed there are “black box” data recorders aboard some of the vehicles.

Though a complete investigation will take as long as 18 months, Board Chair Jennifer Homendy says a preliminary report should be issued in two to three weeks.

She also revealed in an afternoon press conference that the state patrol has acquired additional video footage of the accident.

Homendy says they are also looking at the possible impact of an accident that occurred one hour earlier in the same area of Westbound Interstate 70.