Numerous Road Closings in Carroll, Tuscarawas, Holmes Due to Flooding

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT District 11 has put out a list of road closings due to flooding.

That includes Route 800 at the Route 250 split in Dennison.

Also a portion of Route 212 in Carroll County.

The list does not include county, municipal, and township roads that may be closed.

Also, the list (released at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday) is subject to rapid change

Carroll County:

All lanes are closed on SR-212 East at Roswell Rd Sw (MM: 1.6) all are closed on SR-212 West at Roswell Rd Sw (MM: 1.6) to State Route 164 (MM 6.5) due to flooding.

Tuscarawas County:

All lanes are closed on SR-800 at the US-250 split in Dennison.

All lanes are closed just south of Dennison from Feedsprings Rd. to Tracy Rd.

all lanes are closed on SR-800 North at Deersville Avenue Ext Se, due to flooding.

SR-258 CLOSED in BOTH DIRECTIONS 0.7 miles beyond Hartwood Rd Sw (MM: 6), due to flooding. Use alternate route.

All lanes are closed on SR-258 East at Norris Rd (MM: 17) all lanes are closed on SR-258 West 1 mile beyond Mays School Rd (MM: 19.3) due to flooding.

Holmes County:

All lanes are closed on SR-83 beyond Township Road 576.to Township Road 561, due to flooding.

All lanes are closed on SR-715 East beyond Bat Nest to Township Road 366, due to flooding.

All lanes are closed on SR-206 South at SR-715, due to flooding.