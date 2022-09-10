Oberlin College to Pay Gibson Bakery Owners

In this Nov. 22, 2017 photo, pedestrians pass the storefront of Gibson's Food Mart & Bakery in Oberlin, Ohio. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)

OBERLIN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The Stark County family at the center of a legal dispute in Oberlin will finally be getting the judgment money they were awarded several years ago.

Oberlin College says it will pay the owners of the Gibson Bakery $36 million.

There are still Gibson family members in our area.

The school joined a student group in accusing the owners of being racist during the arrest of a Black man for theft in 2016.

The court ruled they were not being racist, and the state Supreme Court recently rejected an appeal by the college.