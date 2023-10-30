News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

ODOT Set for 2023-2024 Snow, Ice Season

By Jim Michaels
October 30, 2023 4:53AM EDT
ODOT District 4 Public Information Officer Justin Chesnic (WHBC News)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – ODOT spent $1.5 million on snow and ice removal in Stark County last Winter.

They’re ready to do the same this season.

There’s 21,900 tons of salt in the county’s salt barns, which are nearly full to capacity.

Just 8700 tons of salt were used last Winter.

The Stark County garage on Route 62 in Canton spent last week inspecting the 26 plow trucks that will be used this snow-and-ice season.

The timing is good.

Some snowflakes are in the forecast Tuesday night through Wednesday, according to AccuWeather.

