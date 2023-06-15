ODOT Supplies $1.6M for Minerva Bridge Project

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s a bridge project coming to Minerva in two years, and the state is covering much of the cost.

The South Grant Blvd bridge over Sandy Creek will be replaced during the 2025 construction season.

And ODOT has $1.6 million as part of its Municipal Bridge Program to pay for most of the project.

Over $27 million is being spent across the state.

Meantime, the bridge over Sandy Creek in Malvern is currently closed and being replaced.