Offense Struggles, But OSU Wins Opener

BLOOMINGTON, IN – SEPTEMBER 02: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) throws a pass while being pursued by Indiana Hoosiers cornerback Nic Toomer (15) on September 2, 2023, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While Ohio State scored on 5 of its 10 offensive possessions, 3 of those scores were field goals, and just 2 were touchdowns in the Buckeyes 23-3 win at Indiana.

Making just his second career start at quarterback, Kyle McCord did not throw a touchdown pass, but did complete 20 of 33 passes for 239 yards and interception.

Miyan Williams, 1 of 3 running backs the Buckeyes rotated, scored both of Ohio State’s touchdowns in the game.

New kicker, Jayden Fielding was perfect on the day, connecting on both extra points and going 3 for 3 on field goals.

The Buckeyes defense kept Indiana out of the end zone and held them to 153 total yards and just 8 first downs.

Next up for the number #3 ranked Buckeyes, a home game on Saturday, September 9th against Youngstown State at 12pm.