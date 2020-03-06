Ohio Department of Health Opens Coronavirus Call Center
(Ohio Department of Health)
COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Have any questions about the coronavirus? The Ohio Department of Health is here to answer them.
The ODH tells WHBC News that they have opened a new call center which will be available to the public seven days a week from 9 AM to 8 PM to answer any questions about the virus.
Call center staff includes licensed nurses and infectious disease experts. The can be reached at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH.