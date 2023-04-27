Ohio House Passes $88 Billion Spending Plan

The Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s not a done deal, but it’s getting there.

The Ohio House has passed its version of a two-year spending plan.

Now the State Senate will take a crack at it.

The $88 billion House version of the bill raises starting teachers salaries from $26,000 to over $34,000, with the publicly-funded school voucher program also expanded.

Taxpayers in the $44,000 to $88,000 income bracket would see an income tax cut, under the House plan.