Ohio House Passes $88 Billion Spending Plan
April 27, 2023 5:50AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s not a done deal, but it’s getting there.
The Ohio House has passed its version of a two-year spending plan.
Now the State Senate will take a crack at it.
The $88 billion House version of the bill raises starting teachers salaries from $26,000 to over $34,000, with the publicly-funded school voucher program also expanded.
Taxpayers in the $44,000 to $88,000 income bracket would see an income tax cut, under the House plan.