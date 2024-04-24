Ohio Leads Nation in Confirmed Tornado Count

Brittany Oakley, center, looks at what is left of her home following severe storms in Lakeview, Ohio., Friday, March 15, 2024. Severe storms with suspected tornadoes have damaged homes and businesses in the central United States. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Ohio is the new Oklahoma.

The Buckeye State leads the nation in the number of confirmed tornadoes this year at 38.

The record for a full year was 61 twisters back in 1992.

Of course tornadoes are more likely in the Spring and early Summer, but the month of June is still ahead of us, and that’s usually the busiest month for tornadoes.

The nearest confirmed 2024 tornado in our area was in the Windham area of Portage County last week.