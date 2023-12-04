News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

OHSAA: Championship Games Attendance Up 13%

By Jim Michaels
December 4, 2023 8:32AM EST
Courtesy Hall of Fame Village

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Attendance at the seven OHSAA football championship games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium this weekend tops last year’s numbers, by 13%.

And that’s thanks mainly to the matchup between Massillon and Hoban that drew over 14,800 fans (14,846).

Total attendance was 43,739.

The second-most attended game involved the smallest schools, with Dalton fans hoping for the upset win over Marion Local, which won again.

Here are the numbers, provided by the OHSAA:

2023 2022
Div 1 5158 7317
Div 2 14,846 5120
Div 3 4343 7790
Div 4 3662 4168
Div 5 5439 6393
Div 6 3959 3960
Div 7 6331 3782

