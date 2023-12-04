OHSAA: Championship Games Attendance Up 13%

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Attendance at the seven OHSAA football championship games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium this weekend tops last year’s numbers, by 13%.

And that’s thanks mainly to the matchup between Massillon and Hoban that drew over 14,800 fans (14,846).

Total attendance was 43,739.

The second-most attended game involved the smallest schools, with Dalton fans hoping for the upset win over Marion Local, which won again.

Here are the numbers, provided by the OHSAA:

2023 2022

Div 1 5158 7317

Div 2 14,846 5120

Div 3 4343 7790

Div 4 3662 4168

Div 5 5439 6393

Div 6 3959 3960

Div 7 6331 3782