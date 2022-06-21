      Weather Alert

Orrville Man Falls to Death at Dover Dam

Jim Michaels
Jun 21, 2022 @ 8:52am
Dover Dam on the Tuscarawas River, north of Dover. (Courtesy MWCD)

FAIRFIELD TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An Orrville man is dead, killed after falling from a prohibited area of the Dover Dam along the Tuscarawas River north of Dover on Sunday.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old Walter Rogers was trying to grab some coins from along a ledge when he slipped and fell 50 feet to his death.

Rogers was dead at the scene.

The woman accompanying him called 911.

