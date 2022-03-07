OSP, ODOT Targeting Speeders in I-77 Work Zone Between Arlington and Route 224/I-277
Courtesy Ohio State Highway Patrol
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Highway Patrol recently pulled over 90 drivers in ten hours of aerial enforcement in the I-77 construction zone north of Arlington Road.
Now the patrol and ODOT are trying to get the word out about lower speed limits in the stretch of roadway.
The speed limit is down to 55 miles an hour where it’s normally 65 between Arlington and Route 224/I-277.
Fines can be hefty, but the real goal is to keep workers on that project safe.
The Public Affairs Unit of the patrol says they will be maintaining a presence on the ground and in the air.