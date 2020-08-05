New 2020 Ohio St. Football Schedule
The Big Ten announced their new conference only games schedule, and for Ohio State one major change stands out.
For the first time since 1942, the Buckeyes will not play Michigan in the final week of the regular season.
Instead, that contest will take place October 24th in Columbus in game #7.
All games will be broadcast on your home for Ohio State Football, News-Talk 1480 WHBC.
Here is the new O.S.U. Football schedule for the 2020 season:
Sept. 3 – at Illinois
Sept. 12 – Rutgers
Sept. 19 – at Purdue
Sept. 26 – Indiana
Oct. 3 – OFF
Oct. 10 – Nebraska
Oct. 17 – at Michigan State
Oct. 24 – Michigan
Oct. 31 – at Maryland
Nov. 7 – at Penn State
Nov. 14 – OFF
Nov. 21 – Iowa
Nov. 28 – OFF
Dec. 5 – Big Ten Championship Game