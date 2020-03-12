OSU Spring Game Canceled

WHBC News
Spring Game Canceled; Attendance Limited at Athletic Events
All events will be closed to the public; refunds to fans who have already purchased tickets will begin
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State Department of Athletics will continue to host intercollegiate athletic sporting events, but attendance at all events for the remainder of the academic year will be limited to student-athletes and their immediate family members, team coaches and staff, essential event management, operational and facility staff, and credentialed members of the media. All events will be closed to the public.
In addition, the Ohio State spring football game, set for April 11 at Ohio Stadium, has been canceled.
The university has been working closely with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who has recommended that sporting events can continue, but with extremely limited spectators, as the state continues its efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Refunds
Refunds for fans who have purchased tickets to Ohio State sporting events, beginning with the women’s gymnastics meet Saturday against Pittsburgh, will be processed as follows: Tickets purchased online or via phone will be automatically refunded within five to seven business days; tickets purchased in person can be returned to the point of purchase for a full refund.