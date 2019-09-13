Otterbein University to Host Next Democratic Debate
WESTERVILLE (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A private liberal arts college just outside of Columbus will play host the next Democratic debate. Otterbein University, located in Westerville was named the location for the fourth debate of the Democratic Primary season.
The event will take place on Tuesday, October 15 with the next day reserved as well, depending on the number of candidates that qualify based on polling and donor criteria established by the DNC.