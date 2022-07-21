Patrol Pushing Motorcycle Safety

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Of the four motorcyclists killed on Stark County roadways in the first half of 2022, three crash victims were not wearing helmets.

It has the State Highway Patrol pushing their usage.

Headgear is required for those under 18 or with less than a year of motorcycle experience.

The state patrol asks that we keep an extra eye out for motorcycles.

Sometimes it takes that “second look” to make sure there’s not a bike approaching.

A fifth motorcyclist was killed in an accident last weekend in Canton.