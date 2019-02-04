Pats Beats Rams Win 6th Super Bowl

In a season dominated by offense, it was Bill Belichick’s defense that was the difference in Super Bowl 53 as the Patriots held the high scoring Rams without a touchdown in the 13-3 win.

The over/under betting line was for 56 1/2 points and the game totaled just 16 points. It goes down as the lowest scoring Super Bowl in history, but New England doesn’t mind as they claimed their sixth Vince Lombardi trophy during the Belichick/Tom Brady era.

The games lone touchdown was scored by rookie running back Sony Michel with 7:00 to go in the fourth quarter to give the Pats a 10-3 lead.

While he didn’t get into the endzone, former Kent State quarterback turned NFL wide receiver Julian Edelman was the MVP of Super Bowl 53 for catching 10 Brady passes for 141 yards.

The six Super Bowl wins ties the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most by a team in NFL history.