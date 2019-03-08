Pence Touts American Energy In Ohio Speech

(ONN) – Vice President Mike Pence spoke at the annual meeting of the Ohio Oil and Gas Association Friday morning in Columbus.

In his speech, Pence said that President Trump is delivering on his promise to start a new energy revolution.

Pence laid out out all of the changes the administration made that he says have put American production first.

“We approved the Keystone and Dakota pipelines, withdrew the United States from the job-killing Paris Climate Accord, eliminated the hydraulic fracking rule,” were among a few of the things he mentioned.

Also in the speech, he vowed that America would never be a socialist country, saying freedom, not socialism, made America the most prosperous economy in the world.