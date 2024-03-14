Perry High Student With Weapon Removed, Arrested

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC)_ – A Perry High School student faces both legal and school district consequences for bringing a firearm to the school Wednesday morning.

The weapon was immediately confiscated, township police were called, and the student was arrested.

The school district in a letter to parents said the gun was located after a search was conducted.

They say at no time was anyone threatened or endangered in the building.

Police Chief Bryan Taylor in his report on the incident says guns have no place in school buildings.

No information on the student like age, grade or gender was provided.