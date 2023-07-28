PFHOF Enshrinement Festival: Balloon Classic Weekend

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival Balloon Classic is the highlight this weekend at Stark State and Kent State Stark in Jackson Township.

And the highlight there may be “Night Glow” Friday night, as 22 hot air balloons “light up”.

The festival continues through the weekend with morning launches set for 6:30 and plenty of events Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. with tethered rides, music, food, capping it all off with fireworks.

Balloon pilot Bill Smith says there are 47 balloons “in town” this weekend.

And as for the heat, Smith says it does make lifting off more challenging.

He says one way to compensate for the heat is to carry fewer passengers.

All airborne activities are weather permitting, of course.