Pittsburgh-based Driller Blames Government for Higher Natural Gas Prices

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2001, file photo, a gas supply line is seen in St. Albans, Vt. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Remember just a few years back when we believed concern about high natural gas bills was in the rear-view mirror?

Unless you’re locked into a decent fixed rate for your natural gas supply costs, you’re starting to see some of the highest gas bills you’ve seen in years.

And the CEO of the Pittsburgh-based EQT Corporation with wells in Belmont County and other Ohio counties says restrictive government policies are the only reason prices have jumped up.

Toby Rice says he’s willing to drill at supply prices two-thirds lower than present, but the pipeline infrastructure doesn’t support it.