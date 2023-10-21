Plain Church Pumpkin Patch Benefits Neighbors, World

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (news Talk 1480 WHBC) – Still in need of another pumpkin or two?

There’s a Pumpkin Patch Fundraiser that serves a couple of great purposes in Plain Township.

It’s at the Compassion Church, across from GlenOak High School on Schneider Street NE.

They tell Channel 5 they started with 800 pumpkins grown on a Navajo reservation in New Mexico.

Some of the funding goes to the Compassion Foster Closet, benefitting local foster families.

Foster parents can access clothing, diapers and such.

Other funding goes to supporting humanitarian aid projects overseas, like the building of water wells in Kenya.

The pumpkin patch is open Mondays through Saturday 11 to 7 and Sundays 12 to 4 through Halloween.