Police, Court Documents: Man Charged With Passing Phony Money, At It Again

Jim Michaels
Aug 17, 2021 @ 7:56am
Daniel Armstead (Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 48-year-old Canton man already indicted on counterfeiting charges is at it again.

While out on bond, Louisville police say Daniel Armstead used more movie money to make purchases at six businesses in the city last week.

That’s according to court and jail documents.

Armstead is either charged or suspected in incidents in Hartville, Alliance, Canal Fulton and Lake Township.

Also in Summit and Tuscarawas Counties.

