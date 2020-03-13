President Trump Declares Coronavirus Pandemic A National Emergency
(abcnews.com)
WASHINGTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – President Donald Trump has declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency. The President provided an outline of numerous measures that will be taken to help prevent the spread of the virus as well as help Americans survive during the process.
National Emergency
By declaring a National Emergency, the President has freed up as much as $50 billion for state and local governments to respond to the outbreak. This will allow area hospitals to provide better care thanks to extra resources.
President Trump also said that he will be giving Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar emergency authorities to waive federal regulations and laws, thus giving doctors and hospitals more flexibility to treat patients.
Student Loan Debt
The President also waived interest on federally held student loans. This will allow those who might be laid off or receiving less hours to have extra money for survival until they’re able to return to their regular work schedule.
Propping Up Energy Markets
President Trump aims to prop up energy markets by directing the Department of Energy to buy oil to fill the strategic petroleum reserve.
More Testing
There is a new public-private partnership to expand coronavirus testing capabilities. The partnership will include drive-thru testing in some locations along with an online portal to screen those asking to get tested. President Trump says that officials do not want people taking the test unless they have certain symptoms.