Primary Finalized, Stark Republicans Prefer Reggie

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – State Senator Michael Rulli may be the Republican candidate for the 6th Congressional District both in June and this Fall.

But Stark County voters did not concur.

With the Primary Election certified by the Secretary of State last week, Stark County Republican voters gave 58.2-percent of their support to State Rep Reggie Stoltzfus of Paris Township.

Across the state, Rulli won with 49.5-percent.

It was a three-person race.

Rulli will take on Democrat Michael Kripchak from Youngstown.

Just like the state vote, Bernie Moreno won the Republican nomination to try to oust Democratic U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, but unlike the state where he got over 50-percent of the vote, Stark County came in at 48-percent.