Here is the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class speech order along with their presenter for Saturday, August 5th beginning at 12pm at Tom Benson Hall of Fame stadium:

Zach Thomas/Jimmy Johnson Ken Riley/Barbara Riley DeMarcus Ware/Jerry Jones Joe Klecko/Marty Lyons Chuck Howley/Bob Lilly Darrelle Rivas/Diana Akew Don Coryell/Dan Fouts Ronde Barber/Tiki Barber Joe Thomas/Annie Thomas