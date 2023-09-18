News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Problem Gambling Network: Impact of Sports Betting

By Jim Michaels
September 18, 2023 8:20AM EDT
Share
Problem Gambling Network: Impact of Sports Betting
Courtesy PGN Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gambling is an addictive problem for many in Ohio.

But sports betting takes it to a whole new level.

Derek Longmeier with the Problem Gambling Network of Ohio says one in ten Ohioans is susceptible to a gambling problem.

But that becomes one in four when it comes to placing bets on sports.

Longmeier says calls to the Problem Gambling Helpline are up 70-percent this year.

The hotline number is 800-589-9966.

Or you can go to their website.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Two Canton Men Facing Manslaughter Charges in Overdose Deaths
3

Homicide, Arrest in Akron
4

Ken's Top 10 H.S. Football Teams In Stark County
5

Changes Coming to 2 City Parks