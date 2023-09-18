Problem Gambling Network: Impact of Sports Betting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Gambling is an addictive problem for many in Ohio.

But sports betting takes it to a whole new level.

Derek Longmeier with the Problem Gambling Network of Ohio says one in ten Ohioans is susceptible to a gambling problem.

But that becomes one in four when it comes to placing bets on sports.

Longmeier says calls to the Problem Gambling Helpline are up 70-percent this year.

The hotline number is 800-589-9966.

Or you can go to their website.