Rail Industry Sues Over New Ohio Regulations

Traffic backs up as a Norfolk Southern freight train rolls through a crossing in downtown East Palestine, Ohio, on June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A legal challenge to a state rail safety requirement that was inserted into the new two-year budget.

The Association of American Railroads which represents the industry has gone to federal court to block the two-person crew requirement on freight trains.

The association says Ohio has no legal standing to regulate the rail industry, saying that’s a federal responsibility.

The industry also says they are able to operate safely with one-person crews.

The requirement grew out of the East Palestine derailment incident.