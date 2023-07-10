News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Rail Industry Sues Over New Ohio Regulations

By Jim Michaels
July 10, 2023 8:38AM EDT
Share
Rail Industry Sues Over New Ohio Regulations
Traffic backs up as a Norfolk Southern freight train rolls through a crossing in downtown East Palestine, Ohio, on June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A legal challenge to a state rail safety requirement that was inserted into the new two-year budget.

The Association of American Railroads which represents the industry has gone to federal court to block the two-person crew requirement on freight trains.

The association says Ohio has no legal standing to regulate the rail industry, saying that’s a federal responsibility.

The industry also says they are able to operate safely with one-person crews.

The requirement grew out of the East Palestine derailment incident.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Canton Police Release Body Cam Footage from 12th St Shooting WATCH HERE
3

Canton Man Stabbed to Death - City Man Charged
4

Smoke Advice from Canton Public Health, ODH
5

Funnel Cloud Sightings Lead to Issuance of Warning, No Reported Damage