Rail Industry Sues Over New Ohio Regulations
July 10, 2023 8:38AM EDT
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A legal challenge to a state rail safety requirement that was inserted into the new two-year budget.
The Association of American Railroads which represents the industry has gone to federal court to block the two-person crew requirement on freight trains.
The association says Ohio has no legal standing to regulate the rail industry, saying that’s a federal responsibility.
The industry also says they are able to operate safely with one-person crews.
The requirement grew out of the East Palestine derailment incident.