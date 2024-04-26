Regula’s Ride: Stark Outreach to Government Employees, Families

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – How to keep good employees, whether your enterprise is big or small.

Stark County government has a new effort.

It’s the Commissioner’s Bike Ride.

Commissioner Richard Regula is promoting the employees-and-their-families ride through the county’s human resources department, with rides of 4, 8 or 16 miles on the Towpath Trail.

It starts at Ernie’s Bike Shop in Massillon on Saturday May 4th at 10 a.m.

And Regula promises free ice cream for the kids from the Blue Heron Cafe.

He says they’re keeping the health and well-being of their employees in mind.

40 employees were signed up as of Thursday.