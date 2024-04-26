News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Regula’s Ride: Stark Outreach to Government Employees, Families

By Jim Michaels
April 26, 2024 10:10AM EDT
Stark County Commissioner Richard Regula (Courtesy commissioner’s office)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – How to keep good employees, whether your enterprise is big or small.

Stark County government has a new effort.

It’s the Commissioner’s Bike Ride.

Commissioner Richard Regula is promoting the employees-and-their-families ride through the county’s human resources department, with rides of 4, 8 or 16 miles on the Towpath Trail.

It starts at Ernie’s Bike Shop in Massillon on Saturday May 4th at 10 a.m.

And Regula promises free ice cream for the kids from the Blue Heron Cafe.

He says they’re keeping the health and well-being of their employees in mind.

40 employees were signed up as of Thursday.

