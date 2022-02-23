Renovations at Thurman Munson Moving Along
Thurman Munson Stadium
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s been cold and snowy for most of the last month.
But progress is being made as Canton and the city school district remodel Thurman Munson Stadium on Allen Avenue SW.
The artificial surface is down on the stadium field, with fencing and the scoreboard up and locker room and restrooms remodeled.
Similar work is underway on the second field at the complex.
The school district offered $600,000 for a fix-up partnership with the city, allowing the Bulldogs to play there for 25 years.