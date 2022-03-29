      Weather Alert

Republican Redistricting Commission Members Tweak Rejected Maps, Meet Midnight Deadline

Jim Michaels
Mar 29, 2022 @ 4:25am
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Ohio Redistricting Commission met an Ohio Supreme Court deadline for producing new state legislative maps Monday night.

But it wasn’t pretty.

The two private mapmakers hired by the commssion were unable to meet all the specifications they were receiving to create new boundaries.

So Republican members of the commission simply tweaked the latest rejected maps and approved those by a 4 to 3 largely party-line vote.

Democratic member and State Senator Vernon Sykes says the process was “hijacked”.

