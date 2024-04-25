Retrial Underway in 2017 Shooting Death of Canton Man, Another

RAVENNA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A new trial is underway in Ravenna for the accused killer of a Canton man.

The first conviction was overturned on appeal.

33-year-old Javon Thomas of Akron is accused of killing 24-year-old Brian Brack of Canton at an apartment in Ravenna in January of 2017.

The two men had an argument which was followed by a gun battle.

20-year-old Austin Tiller of Cuyahoga Falls was caught in the crossfire and also died.

Thomas is claiming self defense.

Brack was close to earning an accounting degree from the University of Akron.