Roundabouts on West Tusc? They’re Several Years Away

CANTON, Ohio (News 1480 WHBC) – It’ll be a while before you’ll need to be concerned about maneuvering roundabouts on West Tusc in Canton near Aultman Hospital.

The Canton Engineer’s Office says the project between Wertz and Smith Avenues will not start until late 2025 or early 2026.

Roundabouts are planned for the intersections at Broad and Arlington Avenues.

In the meantime, the safety project needs more funding and right-of-way will be acquired starting late this year through next.

Design work is also underway.

It’s phase one or $18 to $25 million as part of a larger safety project that could run all the way to Whipple Avenue.

It will include Streetscape features.