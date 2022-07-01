Rubio Reportedly To Resign With Cavs

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 28: Ricky Rubio #3 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on during the third quarter of a NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on December 28, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

According to ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski point guard Ricky Rubio has agreed to sign a 3-year deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers for a reported $18 million dollars.

Rubio averaged 13.1 points and 6.6 assists for the Cavs last season before tearing his left ACL. He was later traded to the Pacers in a deal for Caris LeVert.

The 31 year old Rubio is still recovering from the ACL tear and no time table has been given for his return, but he is expected back on the floor with the “Wine and Gold” at some point in the 2022-23 season.