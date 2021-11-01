Ruggles Scoops Up Award For OSU
PISCATAWAY, NJ - OCTOBER 02: Ohio State Buckeyes place kicker Noah Ruggles (95) warms up prior to the college football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Rutgers Scarlet Knights on October 2,2021 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway NJ. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
(Big Ten official release)
Co-Special Teams Big Ten Player of the Week
Noah Ruggles, Ohio State
K – Gr. – Odessa, Fla. – Steinbrenner (Fla.)
- Connected on all four of his field goal attempts and all three of his extra point attempts to register 15 points and help Ohio State defeat then-No. 20 Penn State 33-24
- His four field goals marked a career high and tied for the fifth-most in a single game in Ohio State history. The four field goals are the most by an Ohio State kicker since Drew Basil made four against Michigan in 2012
- Hit a 26-yard field goal with 2:41 remaining in the fourth quarter to seal the win and give the Buckeyes a two-score lead
- Earns his first career Special Teams Player of the Week award
- Last Ohio State Special Teams Player of the Week: Drue Chrisman (Dec. 7, 2020)