SARTA’s Wayne County Service Thriving

By Jim Michaels
August 8, 2023 8:43AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – SARTA began the by-appointment Wayne County Transit service in Wayne County in late 2021.

It’s an unqualified success.

SARTA CEO Kirt Conrad says ridership has increased ten times since the start, with about 2000 riders a month.

Success creates a new problem though.

The transit agency is looking at plans to house buses and vans in Wayne County.

For now, drivers must head over from Canton each day.

With all that, CEO Kirt Conrad says they’re bigger than ever in terms of buses and drivers.

But there’s even more demand, so SARTA continues looking for drivers.

