Schuring: Cincy Bridge Replacement Pulling Money Away From Other Major Projects

By Jim Michaels
February 14, 2023 3:58AM EST
On May 6, 2021, State Senator Kirk Schuring explains SB176 that brings sports gaming to Ohio. (Ohio Channel)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – When does a major federal infrastructure bill not help the state of Ohio?

When the state must match money for a major project, like that I-71, I-75 bridge over the Ohio River connecting Cincinnati and Kentucky.

The Biden administration has promoted that massive project.

But State Senator Kirk Schuring says it will cost the state a billion dollars, and some of that money will need to come from other big road projects in the state.

It’s complicating things as the General Assembly works to complete a Transportation Budget by March 31.

Other issues are stagnant gasoline tax revenues and the inflationary economy.

