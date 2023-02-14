Schuring: Cincy Bridge Replacement Pulling Money Away From Other Major Projects

On May 6, 2021, State Senator Kirk Schuring explains SB176 that brings sports gaming to Ohio. (Ohio Channel)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – When does a major federal infrastructure bill not help the state of Ohio?

When the state must match money for a major project, like that I-71, I-75 bridge over the Ohio River connecting Cincinnati and Kentucky.

The Biden administration has promoted that massive project.

But State Senator Kirk Schuring says it will cost the state a billion dollars, and some of that money will need to come from other big road projects in the state.

It’s complicating things as the General Assembly works to complete a Transportation Budget by March 31.

Other issues are stagnant gasoline tax revenues and the inflationary economy.