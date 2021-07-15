SCSO: 4 Dead in 2-Vehicle Nimishillen Crash
James
Jul 15, 2021 @ 7:17pm
(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
NIMISHILLEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Four people are dead in a head-on crash on Route 153 east of Louisville Thursday afternoon.
Deputies with the Stark County Sheriff’s Office say one vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed went off the right side of 153 near Maplegrove Street NE.
The vehicle then overcorrected, hitting the other vehicle coming the opposite way.
The state patrol and county Metro Crash Team were also investigating.
No other information was being provided.