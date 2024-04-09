News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

SCSO: Dover Man Found Dead, Likely From Dirt Bike Accident

By Jim Michaels
April 9, 2024 8:40AM EDT
SUUGAR CREEK TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 33-year-old Dover man was found dead Monday afternoon in Sugar Creek Township.

He was the victim of an accident that apparently occurred the night before.

Deputies found Ryan Moore dead alongside his dirt bike off of Alabama Avenue SW south of Mount Eaton Street.

No details on how the accident might have happened.

He was found dead by deputies.

The coroner is investigating.

