SCSO Offering Distracted Driving Event for Teens

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a simulated driving event “Teens versus Distracted Driving” next month.

It’s at the sheriff’s Law Enforcement Training Center in Massillon.

The driving simulator there will provide real-life distractions behind the wheel, showing the potentially deadly results in a safe environment.

Teens and their parents are urged to attend.

You can sign up at the sheriff’s office webpage.

At last check, just 13 seats were remaining.